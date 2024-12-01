The very special Christmas present!

Christmas story for busy, successful people who have little time for their families!

It was a snowy December evening and the busy city center of Munich was bustling with activity. Fairy lights twinkled in the trees, Christmas markets beckoned with mulled wine and gingerbread, and people hurried through the streets with full shopping bags.

The light was still on in one of the offices in a modern high-rise building. Alexander Wagner, in his mid-50s, at the zenith of his career and one of the most successful managers in the automotive industry, sat at his desk. The figures from the annual accounts flickered across his screen while he absently played with a ballpoint pen. His thoughts were elsewhere. It was December 22nd and, like every year, he had once again failed to get his Christmas presents in time.

For Alexander, the Christmas period meant stress above all else. Ever since he took over as Managing Director four years ago, his schedule has been more than full. He could count the hours he spent with his wife Sophie, his three children and his elderly mother Maria on one hand. But they seemed to accept it. Sophie often said with a smile: “I understand that you work a lot. We’ll make up for it.” And his mother always repeated in a weak voice: “You make us all so proud, my boy.”

The sudden message from his mother

The next day, during a business presentation for customers, something unexpected happened. His cell phone vibrated, and when Alexander took a quick look at it, he saw a message from his mother: “Alexander, can you come over tomorrow? I have something I want to give you. It’s important.”

After work, he drove straight to her house. His mother lived in a small house on the outskirts of town that had remained unchanged for decades. The smell of freshly baked cookies greeted him when she opened the door. Her steps were slow and Alexander noticed how fragile she had become.

“I’m glad you found the time, my boy,” she said with a loving smile. She handed him an old, slightly yellowed box.

“What’s that?” he asked curiously.

“Something I recently found in the attic. It belonged to your father.”

Alexander opened the box and discovered...

