Der neue Italo-Knüller von Salvatore Battiato & Selmi Gee - Notte Italiana

Der neue Italo-Knüller von Salvatore Battiato & Selmi Gee - Notte ItalianaPressetext verfasst von connektar am So, 2026-05-10 13:17.
Italo-Pop zum Abtanzen
Mit "Notte Italiana" veröffentlichen Salvatore Battiato & Selmi Gee einen modernen,
emotionalen und zugleich energiegeladenen Italo-Dance-Track, der mediterranes Lebensgefühl
mit aktuellen House- und Slap-House-Sounds verbindet.
Der Titel steht für Sommernächte voller Leidenschaft, Musik, Liebe und italienischer Atmosphäre.
Warme Vocals, eingängige Melodien, treibende House-Beats und moderne Club-Produktionen
verschmelzen zu einem internationalen Dance-Sound mit hohem Wiedererkennungswert & Ohrwurmfaktor.
Notte Italiana transportiert die Magie italienischer Nächte direkt auf den Dancefloor,
Emotional, Rhythmisch und voller positiver Energie.
Nach der offiziellen Veröffentlichung am 14.03.2026 geht das Projekt nun erneut in die Promotion- und Bemusterungsphase:
Release Informationen
Big Jam Records (Big Jam Music & Media Group)
EAN/UPC/ICPN:4099496009167
Katalog Nr. BJR 014
Promo Mixe:
01.Salvatore Battiato and Selmi Gee - Notte Italiana (DJ Sally B. Italo Saxo House Maxi Mix)
ISRC: DE1D32600154
02.Salvatore Battiato and Selmi Gee - Notte Italiana (Selma Guelluebag Italo Piano House Radio Mix)*
ISRC: DE1D32600155
07.Salvatore Battiato and Selmi Gee - Notte Italiana (DJ Sally B. Italo Slap House Radio Mix)
ISRC: DE1D32600190
08.Salvatore Battiato and Selmi Gee - Notte Italiana (Selma Guelluebag Italo Scratchy House Maxi Mix)
ISRC: DE1D32600191
Streaming:
Spotify & Apple Music
Soziale Netzwerke:
Tiktok, Facebook und Instagram
Kontakt:
Big Jam Music & Media Group
Salvatore Battiato
www.big-jam.com
E-Mail:
sally2407@me.com
Telefon:
+49-152-06666238
Quelle: Big Jam Records
Verantwortlicher für diese Pressemitteilung:
Sperbys Musikplantage
Herr Hans Peter Sperber
Weisestraße 55
12049 Berlin
Deutschland
fon ..: 01723832237
web ..: http://Sperbys-Musikplantage.de
email : kontakt@sperbys-musikplantage.de
Presse- und Promotionagentur:
Hans Peter Sperber
Sperbys Musikplantage
Pressekontakt:
Sperbys Musikplantage
Herr Hans Peter Sperber
Weisestraße 55
12049 Berlin
fon ..: 01723832237
web ..: http://Sperbys-Musikplantage.de
email : kontakt@sperbys-musikplantage.de
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