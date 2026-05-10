Startseite Der neue Italo-Knüller von Salvatore Battiato & Selmi Gee - Notte Italiana Pressetext verfasst von connektar am So, 2026-05-10 13:17. Italo-Pop zum Abtanzen Mit "Notte Italiana" veröffentlichen Salvatore Battiato & Selmi Gee einen modernen,

emotionalen und zugleich energiegeladenen Italo-Dance-Track, der mediterranes Lebensgefühl

mit aktuellen House- und Slap-House-Sounds verbindet. Der Titel steht für Sommernächte voller Leidenschaft, Musik, Liebe und italienischer Atmosphäre.

Warme Vocals, eingängige Melodien, treibende House-Beats und moderne Club-Produktionen

verschmelzen zu einem internationalen Dance-Sound mit hohem Wiedererkennungswert & Ohrwurmfaktor. Notte Italiana transportiert die Magie italienischer Nächte direkt auf den Dancefloor,

Emotional, Rhythmisch und voller positiver Energie. Nach der offiziellen Veröffentlichung am 14.03.2026 geht das Projekt nun erneut in die Promotion- und Bemusterungsphase: Release Informationen

Big Jam Records (Big Jam Music & Media Group)

EAN/UPC/ICPN:4099496009167

Katalog Nr. BJR 014 Promo Mixe:

01.Salvatore Battiato and Selmi Gee - Notte Italiana (DJ Sally B. Italo Saxo House Maxi Mix)

ISRC: DE1D32600154 02.Salvatore Battiato and Selmi Gee - Notte Italiana (Selma Guelluebag Italo Piano House Radio Mix)*

ISRC: DE1D32600155 07.Salvatore Battiato and Selmi Gee - Notte Italiana (DJ Sally B. Italo Slap House Radio Mix)

ISRC: DE1D32600190 08.Salvatore Battiato and Selmi Gee - Notte Italiana (Selma Guelluebag Italo Scratchy House Maxi Mix)

ISRC: DE1D32600191 Streaming:

Spotify & Apple Music Soziale Netzwerke:

Tiktok, Facebook und Instagram Kontakt:

Big Jam Music & Media Group

Salvatore Battiato

www.big-jam.com

E-Mail:

sally2407@me.com

Telefon:

+49-152-06666238

Quelle: Big Jam Records Verantwortlicher für diese Pressemitteilung: Sperbys Musikplantage

Herr Hans Peter Sperber

Weisestraße 55

12049 Berlin

Deutschland fon ..: 01723832237

web ..: http://Sperbys-Musikplantage.de

email : kontakt@sperbys-musikplantage.de Presse- und Promotionagentur: Hans Peter Sperber

Sperbys Musikplantage Pressekontakt: Sperbys Musikplantage

Herr Hans Peter Sperber

Weisestraße 55

12049 Berlin fon ..: 01723832237

web ..: http://Sperbys-Musikplantage.de

email : kontakt@sperbys-musikplantage.de Über connektar Vorname

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