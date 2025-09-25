Uratech Tool Carts and CNC Cabinets- Built for Strength and Precision

Looking to upgrade your shop with professional CNC tool carts?

Premium tooling carts designed to meet the storage needs of modern machine shops and manufacturing facilities. Uratech USA specializes in CNC storage solutions that keep your valuable tool holders safe, secure, and organized. Our tool carts, cabinets, and lockers are built from heavy-duty cold-rolled steel, powder-coated for long-lasting durability, and engineered to handle. Each unit is equipped with impact-resistant nylon inserts to protect CNC tooling and industrial-grade casters for smooth mobility, ensuring maximum efficiency in your workspace.

Compatible with all major CNC holder types—CAT, BT, HSK, CAPTO, KM, VDI, ISO, and NMTB—Uratech products provide tailored solutions for every requirement. With ergonomic designs and 5S workplace organization principles, our storage systems help reduce downtime, extend tool life, and improve overall productivity.

Featured Products

Uratech offers a wide range of storage solutions engineered for industrial efficiency:

Uratech Tool Carts

Heavy-duty CNC tool carts designed for CAT, BT, HSK, CAPTO, VDI, and more. Built with cold-rolled steel, powder-coated finish, and industrial casters to handle up to 4,000 lbs.

CNC Tool Cabinets

Secure and durable tool cabinets with precision-fit inserts to protect and organize valuable CNC holders. Ideal for 5S workplace organization and long-term tool safety.

Tool Holder Lockers

Lockable CNC storage lockers designed to safeguard tooling and accessories. Perfect for shops needing additional security and organized tool storage solutions.

Collet Racks & Trays

Efficient racks and trays engineered for collets and small tooling parts. Keeps components organized, protected, and easy to access in busy shop environments.

Custom Tool Storage Solutions

Tailor-made carts, cabinets, and storage systems built to meet your exact shop floor requirements. Designed for maximum durability, organization, and efficiency.

Fast Global Shipping

We understand your production timelines, and that’s why we offer same-day shipping across:

• USA

• Canada

• Mexico

And now, we ship worldwide!

• Orders from the USA and Mexico ship from our New York, USA facility

• Orders from Canada and the rest of the world ship from Ontario, Canada

________________________________________

