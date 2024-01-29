Startseite conarum und Brose erfolgreich für SAP Innovation Awards 2024 nominiert Pressetext verfasst von pr-gateway am Mo, 2024-01-29 10:02. conarum gibt die erfolgreiche Bewerbung mit der Cloud-Lösung "proconarum" im Bereich Advanced Shipping Notification mit dem Kunden Brose

für die SAP Innovation Awards 2024 bekannt. Die offizielle Annahme unseres Entry Pitches markiert einen wichtigen Schritt in der Anerkennung unserer innovativen Bemühungen. Die SAP Innovation Awards würdigen herausragende Beiträge zur digitalen Transformation und technologischer Innovation. "proconarum" steht exemplarisch für unser gemeinsames Engagement, durch innovative SAP-Lösungen effiziente und zukunftsweisende Geschäftsprozesse zu gestalten. Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte SAP SAP Innovation Awards 2024 - Brose (https://www.sap.com/documents/2024/01/5c74526c-a67e-0010-bca6-c68f7e6003...) About conarum GmbH & Co KG

conarum, based in St. Leon-Rot near Walldorf Germany, is a development and consulting company specializing in Master Data Management and Governance (MDG), procurement, and ERP and SAP BTP technology in the SAP environment. As a SAP Silver Partner, conarum stands for practical and professional solutions in the SAP environment and has been successfully operating both nationally and internationally for more than 20 years. Long-term and partnership-based collaboration with our customers is very important for us.

With proconarum, conarum offers a SAP-certified hybrid supplier platform based on the SAP BTP. Kontakt

conarum GmbH & Co. KG

Stefan Bäumler

Opelstraße 1

68789 St. Leon-Rot

0 6227 - 698 99 80

