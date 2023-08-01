kreuzwerker achieves Amazon ECS Delivery Specialization

Berlin, 01.08.2023 - News Flash! kreuzwerker has earned the Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) Delivery designation from Amazon Web Service (AWS). This specialization verifies kreuzwerker’s Amazon ECS and AWS Fargate advocacy, with service deployments that follow AWS architectural and operational best practices and are actively used by customers in production environments.

If your enterprise is embarking on a digital transformation journey, kreuzwerker would love to help you with our expertise in running computing workloads on containers. As an Amazon ECS Delivery Partner, kreuzwerker can evaluate application migration needs from on-premises to the cloud, assess an IT environment, integrate with other AWS services or software vendors, help with workload deployment, and operate or optimize services on your behalf in today’s challenging environment. kreuzwerker is specialized in providing scalable, reliable, and secure container orchestration with both managed and serverless computing approaches.

Be assured that kreuzwerker has invested resources in developing and adhering to architectural and operational practices, to demonstrating the ability to deploy and operationalize these solutions repeatedly, at scale with customers such as you.

“kreuzwerker is proud to achieve the Amazon ECS Delivery designation,” says Kristine Jetzke, Director at kreuzwerker. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their business transformation goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the Service Delivery Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

*** About kreuzwerker

kreuzwerker is custom digital technology from Kreuzberg. We advise, coach, plan, manage, migrate, implement and host - in short, we unleash the digital potential of your company.

*** Contact

Herr Daniel Meisen - daniel.meisen@kreuzwerker.de - +49 30 609 83 880